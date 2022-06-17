Hollywood is swimming with nepotism babies who find popularity thanks to their famous parents, but Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children have stayed out of the limelight. The famous former couple was together for over a decade—married for two years—but Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. They were declared legally single in 2019, but they have been engaged in a messy court battle over the sale of their winery and dividing their assets ever since.

Meanwhile, Pitt and Jolie are parents to several children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. We rarely see them out or grabbing attention from cameras, other than red carpet moments, but a video of Shiloh has gone viral.



Tim P. Whitby / Stringer / Getty Images

In the clip, the teen can be seen in a dance studio showing off her skills as she, along with others, performs a routine to Doja Cat's recent ELVIS biopic hit, "Vegas." It's clear that Shiloh has been studying dance for some time and is still perfecting her moves, but viewers applauded her for focusing on her craft.

This isn't the first video that has been shared of Shiloh's moves; in recent weeks, she has also been featured in routines dancing to Lizzo's "About Damn Time" and Ed Sheeran's "Shivers."

According to reports, Pitt and Jolie as extremely proud of Shiloh and praise her determination. Check out dance videos of the teen below.

