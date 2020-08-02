Everybody Loves Raymond and Fargo star Brad Garrett says the toxic environment behind the scenes of Ellen DeGeneres' talk show was "common knowledge."

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

"Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow," Garrett wrote Thursday. "Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge."

WarnerMedia and a third-party firm are investigating The Ellen Degeneres Show, following accusations of racism, poor treatment of staff, discrimination, and intimidation.

Degeneres responded to the accusations earlier this week: "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show ... As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

