Hollywood lost one of its most endearing sweethearts last week following news that actress Esther Scott died on Valentine's Day following a heart attack at her home in Santa Monica.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

Scott was found unconscious last Tuesday after suffering the heart attack, eventually passing away this past Friday after being hospitalized for a few days. Family members who were by her side in those final days confirmed her death to TMZ. She's known most famously for being a supporting actress in many movies and television shows since beginning her career in the mid 1980s as the voice of Shodu Warrick on the ABC cartoon series Star Wars: Ewoks. Some of her other prominent roles include playing a grandmother in the 1991 classic Boyz n the Hood, Auntie Pearl on the '90s sitcom The Steve Harvey Show, Aunt Ethel in the 2006 film adaptation of Dreamgirls and a recurring role as Delma Warner on The CW's comedic drama Hart of Dixie just to name a few. One of her last roles was playing Bridget Turner in the award-winning film The Birth of a Nation back in 2016, which she attended the premiere for at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah (seen above) looking as beautiful as ever. She will surely be missed on film and in life.

R.I.P Esther Scott. Watch a clip of her and the other women of The Birth of a Nation discussing their roles in the powerful film below: