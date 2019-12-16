Maitland Ward is a familiar face to anyone who was a fan of Boy Meets World. Although the show ended long ago, Ward, who played the role of Rachel McGuire, didn't appear in the reboot but she did venture in another avenue: porn. It made headlines earlier this year after she officially confirmed that she's now an adult film star but it appears that it's paying off better than television ever did.

"When people say, ‘She had to turn to porn’, I laugh because this is a good thing and I’m making more now,” she told TheDailyBeast. “If you talked to my younger, more virginal soap-opera self, I never would have seen this coming out of me.”

Ward's currently nominated for two awards at the AVN Awards -- the biggest award show for adult films -- for best Three-Way Sex Scene and Best Supporting Actress. The thing is, Maitland Ward's only been in the industry for five months, officially. It might seem late to get in the game at 42-years-old but she admits that there's a thrill in shocking the masses.

"It’s insane! At my age, to come in and become a porn star?” she said. “I don’t have a label either. I’m just this grown woman who loves sex. One thing I really like is to surprise people, to shock them, and to get them stirred up. I’m going to keep doing that."