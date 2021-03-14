Boxing legend "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler died, Saturday, unexpectedly at the age of 66. The former middleweight world champion is considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all-time.

Hagler's wife, Kay, announced his passing with a statement on the Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club Facebook page: "I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."



Hagler dominated the middleweight class throughout his career. From 1973 to 1987, he finished with 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts. His time as the champ is the third-longest unified championship reign in boxing history. His career ended with a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987. His victory over Thomas 'Hit Man' Hearns in 1985 is known as "The War."

"Boxing lost an all-time great today," said boxing promoter Frank Warren.

Oscar De La Hoya wrote on Twitter, Saturday: "Saddened to hear about the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. One of the greatest to ever step in the ring!"

Hagler was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1983. He married Kay in May 2000 in Pioltello, Italy.

