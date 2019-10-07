WWE's SmackDown Live debut on FOX was filled with surprises, including an unexpected Tyson Fury vs Braun Strowman altercation that will reportedly lead to a match between the two behemoths.

It remains to be seen when that rumored bout will take place, but talkSPORTS’ Alex McCarthy reports that Fury is expected to appear at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 31. Additionally, he is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight's episode of RAW to address his altercation with The Monster Among Men, and formally set the stage for their future clash.

The WWE preview for Raw reads:

"After hopping the guardrail this past Friday Night on SmackDown in an attempt to confront Braun Strowman, the always controversial Fury will now be offered an open forum this Monday night on Raw to speak his mind following the explosive incident that saw a small army of security struggle to keep him from getting into the ring to mix it up with The Monster Among Men."

The Gypsy King is scheduled for a rematch against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia on December 7, so it seems unlikely that'll he get physical with Strowman at the Crown Jewel event later this month. However, Fury and Strowman could use the event to continue to plant the seeds for a showdown at Wrestlemania 35 in April.

We expect to learn more about where this story line is going on tonight's episode of Raw.