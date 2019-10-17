Junior middleweight boxer Patrick Day has passed away following his brutal knockout during his match against Charles Conwell over the weekend in Chicago. Day suffered a serious brain injury on Saturday night and has been hospitalized since. Joe DiBella of DiBella Entertainment confirmed the boxer passed away earlier today in a statement.

"He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend, and trainer Joe Higgins," DiBella wrote. "On behalf of Patrick's family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury."

Charles Conwell shared his thoughts and prayers for Day on social media a few days ago. Today, he issued a statement expressing that he "never meant this to happen to you."

"All I ever wanted to do was win. If I could take it all backI would no one deserves for this to happen to them. I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you," he wrote.

Day went pro in 2013 and ended up winning the championship at the WBC Continental Americas championship in 2017 and IBF Intercontinental championship in 2019. Following his final match-up on Saturday, his record was 17-4-1 with six knockouts to his name.

R.I.P. Patrick Day.

