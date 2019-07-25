Earlier this week, tragic news struck the boxing world as it was revealed that Maxim Dadashev died as a result of injuries sustained during a boxing match on Friday. Dadashev had suffered bleeding to the brain and needed surgery, although his injuries were too severe. It was a shocking story that had boxing fans mourning the loss of a rising star in the sport. Just a few days later, tragedy has hit again as it's being reported that Hugo Santillan, a 23-year-old Argentinian fighter, also died on injuries sustained in the ring.

On Saturday, Santillan fought Eduardo Javier Abreu for the WBC Latino Silver lightweight title and eventually fought to a draw. All ten rounds were fairly brutal on both fighters and while the results were being announced, Santillan collapsed. When Santillan was brought to the hospital, he fell into a coma and eventually died.

"RIP Hugo Santillan. He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday’s fight which ended in a draw," The World Boxing Council said in a statement. "We join Hugo’s family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation."

Santillan and Dadashev's deaths are a stark reminder of the risks associated with boxing. The sport has seen a bit of a resurgence over the past couple of years so it will be interesting to see if the sport tries to make fights safer.

