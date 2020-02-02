The box office suffered from an abysmal turnout this weekend; the worst it's seen in 15 years according to Comscore. 

Likely a result of lining up with the Super Bowl, both Rhythm Section, and Gretel and Hansel suffered poor box office figures out of the gate. According to VarietyRhythem Section only secured $2.8 million, while Gretal and Hansel earned $6 million.

Rhythm Section, despite negative critical consensus, has a strong cast that includes Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. The plot follows Lively, who is on a revenge mission against those responsible for the death of her family. 

Gretal and Hansel is a reimagined take on the iconic Brothers Grimm tale, Hansel and Gretal. The IMDb plot synopsis reads, "A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil." Reviews are not much stronger here than Rhythm Section. The film has a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bad Boys for Life, on the other hand, has stayed strong. The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led action-comedy pulled in another $17.6 million in its third weekend of release. This brings the film's total earnings to $148 million.

For more on the box office results from this weekend, head to Variety.