The box office suffered from an abysmal turnout this weekend; the worst it's seen in 15 years according to Comscore.

Likely a result of lining up with the Super Bowl, both Rhythm Section, and Gretel and Hansel suffered poor box office figures out of the gate. According to Variety, Rhythem Section only secured $2.8 million, while Gretal and Hansel earned $6 million.

Rhythm Section, despite negative critical consensus, has a strong cast that includes Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. The plot follows Lively, who is on a revenge mission against those responsible for the death of her family.

Gretal and Hansel is a reimagined take on the iconic Brothers Grimm tale, Hansel and Gretal. The IMDb plot synopsis reads, "A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil." Reviews are not much stronger here than Rhythm Section. The film has a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bad Boys for Life, on the other hand, has stayed strong. The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led action-comedy pulled in another $17.6 million in its third weekend of release. This brings the film's total earnings to $148 million.

For more on the box office results from this weekend, head to Variety.