Bad Boys for Life is still thriving in its second weekend at the box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film led Friday's chart with $8.9 million, meaning it is projected to end the weekend with upwards $30 million or more. If correct, the film should easily clear $100 million domestically by the end of the weekend. The Will Smith and Martin Lawerence-led film secured $59 million during opening weekend.

Sam Mendes' 1917 should also pass $100 million by the weekend's end. The promising best picture contender is expected to finish with another $14 million. The film took home the top prize at PGA Awards and is nominated for a handful of Oscars including Best Picture. The film was directed to appear as if it was shot in one long take.

Finn Wolfhard's The Turning is looking like a complete flop. The film has been given an F rating on Cinemascore and has a 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Wolfhard is best known for his work as Mike on Netflix's Stranger Things. Mackenzie Davis and the brilliant Brooklynn Prince also star.

The Gentlemen, starring Matthews McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Jeremy Strong and Colin Farrell, also debuts this weekend and is projected to finish with $10 million.

Check out more information on the box office at The Hollywood Reporter.