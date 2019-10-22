Bow Wow has previously been open about his want to protect his daughter from the limelight in an effort to give her a normal life as a child, something he did not have since becoming a child star at a very young age. Bow Wow (born Shad Moss) welcomed Shai Moss when he was just 24-years-old with his ex, Joie Chavis.

Shad has shared cute updates of his growing 8-year-old over the years and she's proved that she knows how to spit some bars too. The latest update Shad has shared of his daughter shows a comparison of a recent photo of Shai next to an image of Shad when he was a youngster showcasing their undeniable resemblance. "You yo daddy kid," he captioned the image.

"She inspires me to go harder. Even made me treat my mother better, its like it made me into a man over night," Bow Wow previously shared with his fans about the birth of Shai. "Never been a fan of posting pix of my daughter. Reason is because I want my boo boo to have everything I didn't. Want her to be able to cheerlead with her lil friends with out some asshole sticking his camera all in my lil girl face. I know how fame is. I missed out on so much that i now know how important it is to cherish and have those things in your life."