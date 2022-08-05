Back in 2020, Bow Wow stated that he was ready for BET to have new blood. The network has gone through several changes throughout its existence, and many viewers have compared its recent impact to the days of old in BET's heyday. Bow believed that he had the magic to once again catapult the network into the forefront, but he complained that BET wasn't interested in reviving its once famed series that he hosted, 106 & Park.

However, that doesn't mean that Bow hasn't been making big moves with the network because Deadline reported that the rapper will be hosting a new dating series, After Happily Ever After.



Robin Marchant / Stringer / Getty Images

The Bunim/Murray production is set up to be filled with heated moments as divorced or separated exes reunite. On the show, viewers will find these exes playing matchmakers to one another in an effort to once again fall in love. There will reportedly be "a few celebrity daters," but there weren't any hints given as to who that could be.

“We look forward to airing this entertaining dating series that will help singles find love. This show promises to be full of surprises, twists, and turns that will leave viewers asking for more,” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming. “We are also thrilled to welcome Bow Wow home to BET and to partner with Bunim/Murray Productions, who has been creating unscripted hits for three decades and always delivers their latest guilty pleasures to viewers. We can’t wait to add After Happily Ever After to our winning portfolio of acclaimed unscripted shows that engage and delight fans across all of our platforms worldwide.”

Bow has yet to speak on his new gig, but he did share screenshots of the announcement. Will you be tuning in?

[via]