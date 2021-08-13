"Bow Wow Vs. Soulja Boy" Visual Shows Rappers Enjoying The Good Life

We are only a couple of months out from the launch of the Millennium Tour 2021 and fans are excited to see their favorite artists grace the stage. Omarion, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Sammie, Soulja Boy, and Lloyd are set to join together for the nationwide tour that was delayed last year due to the pandemic. Bow and Soulja are adding to the hype with the release of their latest collaboration, "Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy."

Longtime friends Bow Wow and Soulja Boy recently made an epic appearance on Verzuz, making waves while playfully trolling one another leading up to the performance. The pair of rappers are continuing to capitalize on the moment with their single, and they even delivered a visual that hosts half-naked women as they toss around stacks of cash because, well, they can.

The track only lasts a little over a minute and a half and only features one verse from each artist, but you can check out what Bow Wow and Draco have to offer. Stream "Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

It's 2021, well me and Draco we're back, we ain't takin' no losses (Nah)

Man, I'm too big to be talkin' to middle man, doctor showed me who the boss is (Where)

No, I don't follow religions, but I had to go ahead and ice out the crosses (Woo)

Feel sorry for you if you crossed us