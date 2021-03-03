Bow Wow is not a fan of his Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta co-star Drea Kelly, unexpectedly trashing her on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

33-year-old rapper Bow Wow is one of the attractions on the show, serving as one of the main characters and making regular appearances throughout the show's four seasons. Drea Kelly is part of the supporting cast, making sporadic appearances on the show as part of her daughter Buku's storyline. Despite them sharing the same platform, Bow Wow doesn't understand why Drea Kelly is still on the show, airing out his grievances on Twitter.

"Why is drea kelly even on #guhhatl," asked the rapper and aspiring WWE wrestler about R. Kelly's ex-wife. "She's like 62 and her only claim to fame is well.... and how long you gone ride that wave? Just saying. Dont forget im your boss."

For the record, Drea is only 47-years-old. People are in Bow's replies reminding him that it's not too late to delete the tweet, explaining that because of Drea's connection to an extremely impactful figure in hip-hop and R&B, her spot on the cast is deserved.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Drea Kelly has not responded to Bow Wow's tweet at the time of this article's publication.

New episodes of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta air on WeTV on Thursdays at 9 PM EST. Do you think this is part of a show storyline?