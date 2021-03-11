Bow Wow has been going back-and-forth with WWE wrestlers for the last month, calling out different members of the Retribution faction and teaming with Soulja Boy during the rapper's current feud with 14-time world champion Randy Orton. Bow revealed that, following the release of his last album, he plans to focus on his television and film endeavors. In addition, he wants to fulfill his childhood dream of stepping into a WWE ring.

Previously expressing an interest in teaming with Rey Mysterio for a chance at the tag team titles, Bow Wow now appears to be on pace for a program with Soulja Boy against Randy Orton. While his exact involvement in the WWE is yet to be determined, he's taking his mission of joining the roster seriously by signing up for some heavy-duty training with Rikishi, one of the greatest superstars of all-time.

"I’m very excited to be able to be the guy to be able to give him this knowledge and help train him," said Rikishi to Wrestling Inc. about his plans to get Bow Wow in ring shape. "For me, it’s good for business. If Bow Wow can come into our industry and put asses in seats at WrestleMania, then why not? And everybody should motivate him or help him because him coming in, or anybody coming in from hip-hop or the movie industry into our industry, obviously they’re green and they need to be smartened up."



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

According to the legendary big man, Bow Wow will go through the same steps as any of the other wrestlers that have stepped foot into his training facility. "I’m going to train him like I train all my students," said Rikishi. "We know his celebrity status, but in order for him to really understand the industry correctly, we got to put that all aside. He’s got to understand what it is when he gets in the ring how to protect himself, how to be a storyteller and all that theatrical movement."

Once he learns and ins and outs of professional wrestling, maybe he'll tell his friend Soulja Boy that it's not as "fake" as he thinks it is. While the outcomes are largely pre-determined, the injuries sustained on a daily basis are very, very real.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Do you think Rikishi can get Bow Wow to where he needs to be?

