Last week, Bow Wow joined Drake for a celebratory dinner party to commemorate the OVO boss’s three new songs chart at #1, #2, and #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Drake ended up giving props to Bow Wow while on his IG Stories that same night, thanking the former child rapper for paving the way for him to have a successful career, stating, “if it wasn’t for you, there wouldn’t be no me."

Now, it appears more star power has entered into Bow Wow’s orbit. This week while out to eat with his daughter, Shai Moss, Bow Wow ran into the Bad Gal herself, Rihanna. Bow posted a picture of Rihanna hugging Shai on his Instagram story to capture the moment, as well as his twitter feed.

In all caps, Bow wrote, “Guess who we ran into at dinner...This made her whole year. And she said she’s your #1 fan Shai.” He also tagged both Rihanna and his daughter at the bottom of the picture on his IG, while on twitter, he shared a slightly different message of appreciation.

When the picture hit TheShadeRoom, Rihanna fans continued their relentless search for new music.

“Shai tell her you want an album maybe she’ll listen to you,” one user wrote.

“Did they tell her to make a song,” another user joked.

RiRi recently said she would be willing to do a song with Yung Miami and she teased a new song on her Instagram. Do you think we will hear new music from Rihanna soon?