Bow Wow is living dangerously out here. The entertainer has been in several high-profile relationships over the course of his career, including with Ciara, Kiyomi Leslie, Erica Mena, and more. The rapper is one of the biggest playboys in the industry, constantly finding a new girl to shack up with at the club. Yesterday, he was spotted out with a potential new flame but Bow Wow wants everybody to know that she's not the only one on his mind. In fact, he's out here living a care-free summer, taking Megan Thee Stallion's advice and celebrating the warmer months by spreading the love.

After Lori Harvey proved herself to be the ultimate City Girl this week, Bow Wow is coming for the male equivalent of that crown. Is he able to top the charts in this aspect? The rapper explained that the woman he was hanging with at a concert a few nights ago isn't actually his girlfriend, clarifying the situation on social media. "Last time I checked... IM SINGLE AND CAN HAVE ALL THE FUN I WANT," wrote Shad Moss on his Twitter profile. His addition of the #HotBoySummer hashtag turns things crystal clear. Bow Wow is not looking to settle down right now. As long as he's got a couple of baddies by his side with the sun shining bright above him, he's good.