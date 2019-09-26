We've seen so many different sides of Bow Wow. We've witnessed him as a child, rapping as Lil' Bow Wow and becoming one of the most popular child stars of all time. Then, he dropped the Lil and simply became Bow Wow, a more serious and mature version of his former self. Finally, we got used to Shad Moss, the man behind the moniker. Now, we know him as all three. The star actor/musician has been around this business for a very long time and he's known that he belongs in entertainment for his entire life. Using Jermaine Dupri's expert tutelage to learn the tricks of the trade, Moss looked back on where he started off, cycling back to before the fame and sharing a couple of throwback photos today.

The 32-year-old took to his social media channels to share images of his (very real) trip to Miami many years ago. "Jd brought out the big boy yacht. This when i knew i wanted this life forever," wrote the rapper, marvelling at his FUBU jersey. In case anybody was doubting the legitimacy of the photo, Bow shared a secondary account of that day, this time posing with JD on the yacht.

Bow Wow has always been about his baller lifestyle. Don't expect him to stop anytime soon (even though he'll get called out left and right for allegedly faking his photoshoots.)