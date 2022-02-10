Bow Wow is showing off his mini-me. Last September, the 34-year-old appeared to reject a little boy named Stone who he had previously claimed as his second child, but now, the child has appeared on Shad Moss' feed once again.

On Thursday, February 10th, the "Like You" rapper dropped off an adorable picture of the baby boy wearing a white outfit, looking at the camera with his big brown eyes. "what up," Bow Wow captioned the snapshot, which has since been double-tapped nearly 30K times.

"That's your twin," one user wrote in the comments. Others added, "Awww lil baby Pisces twin," and "Wow..and I thought Shai was your twin. So adorable."

As you may already know, the Like Mike actor is also the father of 10-year-old Shai Moss, who he described as the reason he stays motivated on Twitter last fall. At the time, Bow was also asked if he "wants more children," to which he responded, "Hell no, I'm fine with Shai."

Immediately, people began speculating that the multi-hyphenate had reason to believe that Stone wasn't his child, and also quickly noticed that he had removed all pictures of the infant from his Instagram page.





"Don't you have a son?" another user asked The Price Of Fame hitmaker, to which he shot back, "[Now playing] 'Billie Jean' for the 2nd time." The shady posts have since been taken down, so it's safe to assume that he must have cleared up any misconceptions regarding Stone's paternity.

As Hot97 reports, Bow Wow shares the child with model Olivia Sky – check out the adorable photo his father just shared below.





