He's currently busy working on what he claims is his final album after spending most of his life in the industry, yet still, there are people who refuse to put respect on Bow Wow's name. The rapper has often found himself on the receiving end of jokes and jabs from the public, and many of these social media moments turn into trending topics, but Bow Wow's peers are quick to swoop in to defend his catalog.

We've seen him top the charts, take to worldwide stages for decades, appear in reality television shows, host 106 & Park, star in films, and receive cosigns from respected artists. Yet, a Twitter user sparked backlash after they wrote, "Imagine a n*gga puts a gun to your head and tells you to name 3 bow wow songs."



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

It's obvious that the person was looking for a laugh, and while Bow Wow himself joked about the tweet, fans noted that he's had several hits under his belt. Even those that don't particularly like his music chimed in to say that the person's tweet fell flat.

"I know Bow Wow goofy but don’t do this. He definitely got hits," one person wrote. Bow has taken this opportunity to engage in another exchange with fans, adding, "Bro i just got off an arena tour with not ONE new song out. My money good for life my kids is too. I don’t trip over debates. I live in the real world."

Check out a few posts from Bow Wow, as well as reactions, below.