Bow Wow says that he doesn't recognize himself as the man seen kissing multiple women at a nightclub in a viral video and that it must've been "Boward." Bow Wow reacted to the clip on his Instagram Story, Tuesday.

"That was not me in that video," he wrote over a black screen. "That was Boward."

The night out appears to have occurred in Scottsdale. Arizona, with Bow Wow having written “I SURVIVED SCOTTSDALE" on his IG Story the next morning.



“If a photo could describe how I’m feeling," he wrote in another post, sharing a photo of a stranger with their face covered.

The first video in question from Bow Wow's trip to the club Loyalty shows the rapper locking lips with multiple women on the dance floor, while another shows him staring in amazement as a pair of women dance on him.

Joyner Lucas responded to the viral video and Bow Wow's reaction, as posted by The Shade Room, writing in a comment, "nah man dis n***a gotta be goin thru suttin."

In January, Bow Wow shared a video from Atlanta’s Magic City of a young man similarly starstruck by what he was witnessing.

Back in March, Bow Wow had announced his retirement from strip clubs all together, writing on his IG Story, “Officially retired from throwing money in strip clubs! I guess this is the 35 hitting! Done Done Done.” Bow Wow turned 35 the same month.

Check out Bow Wow's Instagram post below, as well as the original video.



