Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's back-and-forth continues to brighten up the timeline, even if Verzuz is all done. Last night, Soulja Boy's episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game aired where he, Wallo, and Gillie Da King discussed the true victor of Verzuz. The tweets said Bow Wow won that evening but Soulja Boy said that he felt that was a small minority of viewers whose opinions were being highlighted.



Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

"That's cap. I ain't never seen one person that said Bow Wow won," Soulja Boy replied when Gillie asked about his feelings about fans and publications dubbing Bow Wow the winner. "I didn't see it. I was looking at the whole Twitter. All I saw was my name. I saw blogs say that he won but you know, they got labels that'll pay them. They will pay Billboard to put an article out," he continued in reference to Billboard's piece covering their Verzuz.

"If you see a blog that said he beat me, obviously it was paid," he continued. "What the streets said? What the internet said? What the -- stop playin'. I ain't finna sit here and explain myself. That man paid Billboard to post that shit. Bow Wow -- Pee Wee, sit your ass down. You know you lost, n***a."

It didn't take long for Bow Wow to retort Soulja Boy's claim. He shared the snippet of the interview on his IG page where he wrote, "Verzuz been over...."

"I don't know what they putting in that lemonade of yours but it got you a bit delusional. Love you little brother," he continued with laughing emojis. However, Bow Wow did suggest that there's a possibility of settling the score once-and-for-all in the second round of Verzuz.

"Bro its ok to lose to your big bro. Thats whats suppose to happen. We can run it back if you want," Bow Wow added.

Soulja Boy later responded but only through a slew of laughing emojis. Perhaps, they'll end up going 10-for-10 on their tour? Check Bow Wow's post below.