Bow Wow is preparing the release of his upcoming studio album, which he has admitted will be his last full-length release as an artist. The 34-year-old former child star started his music career early, getting his start at six-years-old. Not long after his first performance in Los Angeles in 1993, Snoop Dogg discovered the aspiring rapper and gave him his "Lil Bow Wow" nickname, which stuck for years.

This week, the rapper was trending on social media as fans argued that they could not name three different songs from Bow Wow, seemingly forgetting about tracks including "Shortie Like Mine," "Like You," or even "Basketball" from earlier in his career. Unfortunately, it seems as though the trend may have hurt Bow's confidence because the entertainer named his one regret on Twitter, explaining that he wishes he would have never released any music.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Answering a fan who asked about any regrets he may have had during his music career, Bow Wow explained that he wishes he would have went straight to acting and dismissed rapping altogether.

"Do you have any regrets in the music business. If you could have done it all again, what would you change?" asked the fan. "Just been an actor and never touched music," he responded.

Are you surprised to hear that, despite selling millions of records over the years, Bow Wow wishes he would never have touched music? Let us know in the comments.