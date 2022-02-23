He has been active in various aspects of the industry for most of his life and has been given his flowers by several heavy hitters in the industry, but Bow Wow still finds himself being trolled. The rapper has often faced off with social media critics and he once again was confronted with a meme that posed the question, "Why Are These People On This List Considered Corny?"

The celebrities included were Bow Wow, Logic, Wayne Brady, Drake, Donald Glover, Nick Cannon, and Will Smith. Bow was made aware of the jab and jumped in the comments with a lengthy response.



Bryan Steffy / Stringer / Getty Images

"Cuz we aint beefn w n*ggas? Because we aint shooting at n*ggas?" he wrote. "This corny sh*t got us all the b*tches tho i guess they like this corny sh*t. Corny but got all this money. Corny because n*ggas aint got pending cases or taking these dumb ass drugs that be having n*ggas looking dumb and talking slow. Corney because we don't promote taking that sh*t. Corny but alll the street n*ggas buying up my du rags and brushes and all my products."

Bow went on to say that he embraces the "corny and rich" status because it trumps being surrounded by a deceitful entourage that he would have to continuously watch in paranoia. Read through Bow Wow's full reaction below.