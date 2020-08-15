A social media shoutout resulted in a collaboration. Earlier this month, DaniLeigh was having a bit of fun with her friends and decided to upload a video of them dancing and singing to social media. The Def Jam artist was jamming along to one of her unreleased songs and because it gave a nod to Bow Wow's "let me hold you" moment, she suggested adding him to the track.

"Lol should I get bow wow on this 😂🤪👀," she wrote. Bow Wow responded that it's a "done deal," and it looks as if he came through. On Friday (August 14), Bow dropped off a preview of his addition, and fans are hoping that the duo will share the song sooner than later. "When we dropping @iamdanileigh 🔥#HoldYou #vibeztho," he wrote in the caption.

"If I got you and you got me, girl that's all we need / We ain't gotta rush, you control the speed," Bow raps over the slow-burning beat. That's not the only thing Bow Wow has on the horizon; Romeo Miller recently announced that he and Bow are working on a documentary about their lives and careers, so keep an eye out for that. In the meantime, check out Bow Wow teasing his verse below.