After it was revealed that his romance with Janet Jackson ended in part due to his infidelities, Jermaine Dupri became the subject of critics. Janet's A&E and Lifetime docuseries gave an intimate look at the life and career of the music icon and for the first time, Jackson spoke directly on controversies that have plagued her for decades.

Jackson is also known for being a celebrity figure who doesn't share much about her romantic relationships but Jermaine Dupri appeared in the docuseries to speak candidly about their time together back in the early 2000s.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"We got to go to her dressing room and we spoke. I wasn't famous, but I did say when I left, you'll see me again. That was basically the beginning of us dating," he said on the series. "I was like, 'What? This is happening.' We just felt like we had to be around each other... One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women," Dupri added. "Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird. And I was a man."

Bow Wow, who has been like a son to Dupri since his youth, has stated in the past that he has hopes that Dupri and Jackson would one day reunite. Over on Instagram, Bow shared that he finally sat down to watch Jackson's docuseries and playfully called out the So So Def icon.

"LETTER TO MY EXES... BLAME JD [double red exclamation points emoji]," wrote Bow. "HAHAHA IM WATCHING THIS JANET DOC #LIKEFATHERLIKESON." Bow's playboy ways have been debated online for years and it seems he's jokingly blaming Dupri. Check it out below.