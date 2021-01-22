After three rescheduled dates, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti still managed to keep the people waiting for their long-awaited Verzuz battle last night. Seemingly getting into wardrobe and makeup before the event, which saw over a million people tune in simultaneously, Ashanti got settled into her throne and everyone thought they would be witnessing the beginning of the showdown. Unfortunately though, Keyshia Cole wasn't quite ready yet, taking her sweet time to get on the stage.

Bow Wow, who previously spoke about his secret romance with Keyshia Cole a few days ago, made the most toxic comment about her being late, raising eyebrows in the chat.

"She was never this late when id call her over," wrote Bow Wow in the live comments, seemingly trying to get a rise out of similar-thinking toxic men. The remark was re-posted on popular blog sites, like The Shade Room, where commenters have deemed him "corny" for bringing up their former flame.

Finally, Keyshia Cole got on stage and rocked the house down, performing her greatest hits against Ashanti's with many deeming Keyshia the night's winner.



Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

Did you watch the Verzuz battle last night or did you skip this one after all of the delays? Let us know who you think was the winner.

If you missed our story about Bow Wow revealing that he dated Keyshia Cole (and Blac Chyna!), check that one out here.