Bow Wow has always been someone who has said exactly how they feel on a given topic. As a result, he has gotten himself in trouble a few times although he hasn't let that discourage him from continuing his run of saying what he thinks.

While Bow Wow has been around for a while and could be considered an old-head by today's metrics, the artist had a scathing rant against his fellow older artists, on his Instagram story. In the post below, you can see that Bow Wow feels like the old heads of today are haters and that they simply can't accept that their time as superstars in the industry, is over. Bow Wow even offered praise to the younger generation, noting he loves what they're doing.

“Some of these older guys are starting to look like haters,” Bow Wow said. “You not pose to understand the music but lets praise these young artist for making a way for themselves. Some of yall old heads have to accept its over and find a new way to continue on your legacy. Doesnt look good on yall resume. Im all for whats going on. I love what these young brothaz is doing! Keep it up you guys are now! And the future of this business … don’t let anyone tell you different."

Old heads have been a fiery topic of discussion for a while now, and many appear to be split on the issue. Regardless, Bow Wow's feelings are now well-known, and we're sure he'll be getting some messages from his fellow old heads, in due time.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images