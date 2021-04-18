Shad Moss, also known as Bow Wow, has been a name absent from mainstream discussions of rap for quite some time until recently. OVO kingpin Drake gave a shout-out to Moss while celebrating going 1, 2, 3 on the Billboard 100 chart, finally setting the stage for the veteran rapper to receive his flowers. "If it wasn't for you, it wouldn't be no me," said Drake. "That's why I'mma rock with y'all forever."

In addition to being recognized for his impact on rap, the rapper's healthy co-parenting relationship with the mothers of both his children has been praised by audiences, noting the level of maturity exhibited on all sides. In a new Instagram post, Moss got candid about the joys of fatherhood and noted newfound respect for single parents out there.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"ITS BEEN DADDY DAY CARE EVERY DAY OF THIS MONTH!" wrote the 34-year-old rapper under an adorable photo of his newborn son Stone Moss and 9-year-old daughter Shai Moss. He continued, "I Aint never cooked, washed clothes, and played so much in my life. but i love it! Big shout out to all the single parents out there ... i now know what it feels like."

He finished with a, "shout out to their moms they do such a wonderful job. Im blessed to have them in my life! Ok lil man tryna take my phone away as i type. Gotta go...... #daddutyallapril," referring to his current girlfriend Olivia Sky and ex Joie Chavis.

Moss previously explained how he seems the mother of his children as more than just his baby mommas and rather as members of his family. He furthered that he learned this from watching Diddy's family dynamic.

"And I got that from Puffy, I learned a lot from Puff, he taught me a lot, being around him, watching him, how he moves and I'm always asking him questions like 'How do you do it? How, how?' And it's a blessing, and it works well when it's like that so it's family, it's a family affair," explained the rapper.