It doesn't look as if Bow Wow will be slowing down anytime soon, so for any ladies thinking that they will be able to cuff him up, he recently shot down that idea once again. The rapper has been tied to several women in the industry from Angela Simmons to Ciara to Kiyomi Leslie to Joie Chavis to Erica Mena to Keyshia Cole to Blac Chyna, and while he came close to marriage, Bow admitted to The Breakfast Club that he isn't made for monogamy.

"I'm not the type of man that goes backwards," he said before being questioned about his relationship with Angela Simmons. "That's my dog. I just saw Ang—me and Ang have a, it's a crazy connection. That's my dog. Anything she need, whatever she need, she got it."



James W. Lemke / Stringer / Getty Images

He admitted that Angela could be his soulmate, but Bow admitted that he "just [has] a type." He added that Angela "is a great type" but he still likes to hit the club scene and go out and party. The Breakfast Club hosts wanted to know what type of woman could capture Bow Wow's attention or even lock him down.

"This is gon' sound crazy, and I know this is..." Bow began before Charlamagne Tha God chimed in and said, "You're a whore." The rapper seemed to co-sign. Bow said, "I feel like God has made so many beautiful women, that for me to just be with one person... It's just tough for me. I have a problem. It's just hard."

He even gave an example, revealing that he was recently at a club with an unnamed woman that angela Yee knows, and while Bow said the woman was the hottest in the room, he couldn't help but flirt with someone else. Check out the clip of his interview below.