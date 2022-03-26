We're not sure what has been going on between Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri, but the former has been taking to Twitter to speak his truth. Bow Wow is reportedly working on his final album with encouragement and guidance from his longtime friend and mentor Snoop Dogg, and while answering questions from fans on social media, Bow has made some surprising remarks about Jermaine Dupri. Bow's relationship with Dupri has been well-documented and it is a pairing that has been etched in Hip Hop history with many even referring to Dupri as a father figure to the Rap veteran.

"Ima protégé of Dog. Im snoop artist 1st," Bow recently tweeted. "Thats just what it is. And now we back and things bout to be how they was pose to be from jump." He also reminded people that it was Snoop who gave him his moniker.



Ben Gabbe / Stringer / Getty Images

People tried to make claims that Bow and Dupri were somehow at odds.

"I aint beefing w jd. All i said was he was not the person who put me on. And he wasnt. And us not working together in 10 yrs is true. I dont need jd to make money," said Bow. "What movie or tv hosting he help me prep for? How many plays he done ran by me? NONE. I do me." Elsewhere he added, "People thinking me n jd beefing. We not. Im just giving yall the real. We havent worked together in 10 yrs. And…. If u really a fan yall know our relationship is not the most perfect one."

A Twitter user told Bow that Dupri "made" him, and that certainly didn't sit well.

"Made who? Hahahaha he made kriss kross. He aint make me. I aint go thru artist development i aint have to be taught how to rap. This aint the tv show the rap game. I came ready. No disrespect but he aint teach me nothing bout this business bro. And thats real. He dont give advice." Bow also made it clear that he isn't saying anything publicly that he hasn't already addressed with Dupri.

Check it out below.