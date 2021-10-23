Maury Povich's services are no longer needed now that a court has determined the paternity of Stone Moss. It was back in September 2020 when Bow Wow first suggested that he was a father for the second time, and later, it was revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.

The two kept their co-parenting private and soon, Bow was even sharing photos of his little boy. However, Olivia would complain on her Instagram Story about neglectful parents, leaving many to suspect that he was speaking about Bow.

Last month, Bow engaged in a Twitter Q&A session with fans where he seemingly suggested that young Stone was not his son. However, The Neighborhood Talk shared a screenshot of court documents that show that it has been proven that Bow is Stone's father.

"It is the Judgment of this Court that the Child of the parties, STONE KAMIN ("Child") born in 2020 is hereby declared to be the legitimate son of Respondent, Shad Moss, capable of inheriting from Respondent in the same manner as if born in lawful wedlock," the document reportedly reads. "The Child shall hereafter be known as STONE MOSS and the Department of Vital Statistics shall show the Chld's birth certificate to include Respondent as father."

The paperwork goes on to detail Bow Wow and Olivia Sky's custody arrangement. Swipe below to check it out.