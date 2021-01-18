This pandemic has lasted for ten months and people have gotten tired of staying inside, breaking government-issued guidelines and showing up at maskless super-spreader parties, which are just about as irresponsible as it gets. This weekend, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent out a few tweets, calling out Bow Wow and his team for throwing a maskless party in the city. The rapper/actor wasn't alone in heading out to Houston though -- Fabolous and Trey Songz were also shut down for holding an event there. Bow Wow is wondering why Mayor Turner is only scrutinizing him, and not other partygoers.

"These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar," tweeted the Mayor. "Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths. Concerts are not allowed in Houston at this time unless it is virtual. Please reschedule."

Bow Wow posted those tweets on Instagram Stories and called out Mayor Turner for singling him out.

"Someone tell the Mayor of Houston TX Im leaving right now. Geeeeez," he wrote. "He singling me out as if I was the only celeb here this weekend this is ridiculous."

Later, Bow Wow tweeted another frustrated statement, saying, "Safe to say the mayor of houston hates my guts. I cant believe i get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous."

Do you think Mayor Turner should also be placing the blame on Fabolous and Trey Songz?