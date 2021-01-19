This past weekend, Houston nightclubs were packed as residents were excited to hit the scene for MLK Weekend, but Bow Wow seemed to bear the brunt of the public's frustrations. After videos and photos of the rapper performing at a maskless club circulated on social media, the backlash was swift. Soon, Houston's mayor came forward to speak out against the gathering, especially considering COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly, but Bow Wow insists he wasn't the only celebrity making an appearance that weekend.

Hollywood Unlocked shared a clip of Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka'Oir out and about over the weekend, as well, and Bow had something to say about the lack of push back. "Naw they not gone treat gucci like me!" the rapper commented on the post. "I always get the HATE. Its always my fault. Its my face all over the news. I just don't understand why i get allllll the blame and still i just be chilling in the crib on my ps5 not bothering nobody."

Bow Wow hasn't been the only artist to catch flack for hosting gigs during the pandemic. T.I., Mulatto, Jeezy, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Fabolous, Trey Songz, Megan Thee Stallion, and many others have been criticized for throwing or attending parties as over 350,000 people in America have died from COVID-19 thus far.