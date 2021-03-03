Pro-wrestling may be looking at two new additions from the Rap world, and they're already starting the drama over on Twitter. Recently, we reported on Bow Wow vocalizing his interest in joining forces with the WWE. However, his announcement wasn't well-received by all. "A lot of the wrestlers who are coming for me on twitter should be happy im going back and forth," wrote Bow. "Most have like 70k followers. Im actually helping you become a bigger name (million dollar man laugh) how you on RAW with 50k followers. Something not adding up." After Soulja Boy called the WWE fake in recent posts, Bow is back to stick up for his longtime friend.



Now, it looks as if Soulja may want his chance to face-off in the ring, and Bow Wow is defending his fellow rapper against WWE wrestlers and fans. Soulja recently got into a Twitter sparing of his own with a professional wrestler, and Bow is convinced that if it came down to it, Soulja could be a champion.

"Yo @souljaboy these wrestlers are terrified," Bow Wow tweeted today (March 2). "I been giving them the business since i announced i was training. They so scared we gone take all they shine [crying laughing emoji]." He also added, 'Aye @souljaboy the thing is we call our own shots and work for ourselves. They gotta check in with they boss in order to make things happen! @TripleH WE READY TO FIGHT!"

Additionally, Bow and T-Bar got into a heated exchange where the professional wrestler dubbed the rapper "Paw Patrol." Bow replied, "Im slimming down. Getting in shape 1st. The process has started. Paw patrol.. that was a good one. Whoâs your ghost writer?" Soulja later co-signed Bow's online antics. Check out a few posts below and let us know if you think wrestling is the new lane for rappers to take over.



