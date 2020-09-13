Bow Wow appears to have new music in the pipeline but some people don't seem to be too impressed with the announcement. In a since-deleted post, Bow Wow announced a new song titled, "Bad Vibes" with the cover art that included a design that was eerily similar to XXXTENTACION's broken heart logo. "Bow Wow with the braids is back," he tweeted along with a snippet of the song.

While some would be excited for the return of Bow Wow with the braids, fans of the late XXXTENTACION didn't take too kindly to the announcement. He immediately faced blowback over the similarities, suggesting he was biting the late rap star. X's close friend DJ Scheme was among the first to call out Shad Moss. "Delete this lil bro trust," he tweeted.

After a certain amount of time, Bow Wow did take down the post but it was too late. Many had continued bashing the former 106 & Park host in defense of X. Many of them migrated from Twitter to Instagram where they continued to slam Bow Wow in a video completely unrelated to the matter at hand.

Maybe Bow Wow should just reroute his plans to release music until the pandemic is over.