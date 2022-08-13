Get ready to get punched in the face by nostalgia because The Millennium Tour is back in action. This tour first came together with B2K as the headliner and floated through the U.S., selling out arenas from coast to coast. There was a bit of controversy behind the scenes because it came during the height of Omarion and Fizz's B2K beef, and these days, it doesn't look like the Pop-R&B quartet will be able to lay their swords down long enough to chase that Millennium bag.

The last time tour was on the road, Bow Wow and Omarion joined forces as co-headliners. This was an anticipated reunion considering Bow and Omarion released their joint album Face Off back in 2007, leaving fans hopeful that they will receive a Part 2.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

However, at the top of the day (August 12), Bow shared the official announcement of The Millennium Tour: Turned Up, and Omarion is nowhere to be found. Instead, it looks as if Bow will be co-headlining this tour with none other than R&B sensation Mario who recently had a face-off of his own with Omarion on Verzuz.

The list of performers is stacked with artists who have delivered some of our favorite Hip Hop and R&B classics. They include: "Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Day 26, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, Sammie, Chingy, Travis Porter, Lil Scrappy, and Trillville."

Presale tickets will be available on August 18 and a general sale will open up the following day. Fans have already stormed Bow Wow's comment section with their excitement, so check out the flyer below and let us know if this is a show you want to see.