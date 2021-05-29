Co-creator of popular music battle show Swizz Beatz finally confirmed the highly-anticipated showdown between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy during an interview with DJ Quick Silva and Dominique Da Diva. "We ain't get into the date yet; they got excited, which I'm happy [about]," Swizz explained to the hosts.

He continued, “I love to see when people get excited and it’s organic. Everything don’t have to be formal all the time, you know? So, we’re gonna roll out a whole calendar that’s gonna show you the next five-plus Verzuz.” Since the formal announcement, Bow Wow and Draco have been engaging in some friendly banter across their respective social media channels. Their latest skat revolves around the real Billboard chart success of Soulja's viral hit "She Make it Clap."



Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

"'She Make It Clap' Still Ain't Chart Yet," wrote Bow Wow over a screenshot of his "Marco Polo" collaborator's chart history shared to his story. "Just cus it go viral don't make it a hit. Show Me Your Hits Sir," continued Bow Wow.

"Love ya tho Bro," finished the former 106 & Park host. Big Draco responded directly in the comments of a post sharing a screenshot Bow Wow's story. "'She make it clap went #1 on billboard what chart is this man looking at? #bowowchallenge," he fired back, mocking the viral social media challenge mocking the former TV personality.



Image via Instagram

Of course, it's quite clear there's no real bad blood between the duo and they are simply just building up anticipation for their Verzuz showdown. Let us know if you're looking forward to it down in the comments.