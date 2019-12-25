There are a few things we love about the holidays. For starters, we get to spend some extra time with our family members. That's always the best part. Also, there's the whole gift exchange aspect of Christmas, Hanukkah, and all other winter holidays. Not only do we get to receive some dope ish, but we also get to hand out a bunch of presents to the people who mean the most to us. In addition to all that, there's really just something in the air that makes us even more joyful than usual. Bow Wow and his daughter Shai caught that bug and they decided to share the love with the world.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

After opening up their gifts around the Christmas tree, Bow Wow and his daughter took out the videocamera and asked Alexa to play one of the hottest new songs to have released in the last few months: DaBaby's "BOP." The track has been picking up steam as of late, dominating urban radio and social media with a dance craze attached to it. Shad and Shai tried it out, adorably flexing their moves on Christmas morning.

"Shai said dad we need us some Christmas with some bop in it," wrote Bow in his caption. He definitely delivered, thanks in no part to DaBaby.