He looks to Jermaine Dupri as a father figure and Bow Wow doesn't shirk at an opportunity to tease the mega-producer. This time, Bow is playfully targeting J.D.'s personal life, particularly his dating choices, and he's gotten Da Brat to co-sign his sentiments. From 2002 to 2009, Dupri and Janet Jackson were an item. It has been widely reported that the couple decided to break up because neither party was willing to make the sacrifice to move in with the other, and Janet wasn't going to make the leap to call Atlanta her permanent home.

It's been years since the "J & J" couple were involved, but Bow Wow brought up their past on Instagram recently. "Can we go back to the old days hahahahahaha @jermainedupri," Bow wrote in a caption to a photo of Dupri and Jackson with Mickey Mouse.



Stephen Shugerman / Stringer / Getty Images

"Pops i know u miss her!" Bow continued. "Cuz the sh*t u been pulln up with Lately has been BASURA [trashcan emoji]." Later, Da Brat, who is like Dupri's sister," jumped in to agree with Bow Wow. "MAN!! FAX!! Like please lets go."

After her relationship with Dupri ended, Jackson married businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012. They had a child together, born in 2017, however, four months after their son's birth the couple announced they were divorcing. Check out Bow Wow's post below.