She's loving life with her boyfriend Karl -Anthony Towns, but there may have been a time when Jordyn Woods and Bow Wow could have been a thing. The rapper and social media star were both featured on Season 3 of The Masked Singer, but because no one is allowed to kow anyone else's identities, they weren't aware that they were in trailers directly next to each other. While reading off "Let It Breathe" lyrics by Bow Wow with Genius, Jordyn realized the rapper spit a few bars about her.



Robin L Marshall / Stringer / Getty Images

"Tryna mack on Jordyn Woods / Slid into her DM twice / Tryna see what that be like / Told her I could change her life," Bow said on the track. Jordyn Woods confirmed that Bow Wow did indeed slide into her DMs in real life, but nothing came of it. "I fumbled the ball FELLAS DAMN! @maskedsingerfox we got to uplift these rules a little bit ðð aww fellas daaamn! I lost my chance with @jordynwoods #allrespect #allfacts," Bow Wow wrote on Instagram.

He added a few more thoughts in his own comment section. "All facts! I had no clue!" he said of being on the singing show with Woods. "On set of masked singer we cant see the other celebs nor speak. Whole time she sharing a trailer w me! I didnt know she was on the show til i seen her get voted off AND I COULD NOT BELIEVE IT! so close but thats my patna and ima always ride for her." Check out the post below.