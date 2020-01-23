Last month, Meek Mill and Roc Nation partnered together to release a mini-documentary about slain teen Antwon Rose. The unarmed 17-year-old was shot and killed by Pittsburgh police after the car he was riding in was pulled over for a traffic stop after it was suspected to be involved in a crime. Rose took off on foot and was killed, launching protests across the country as the officer who shot Rose three times was acquitted of any wrongdoing in the incident. The Antwon Rose video centered around his mother who spoke about her son, his life, and why there needs to be more active community involvement with police officers.



Stewart F. House / Stringer / Getty Images

Roc Nation returns with their Inspire Change organization to share another PSA, this time with the family of Botham Jean. The 26-year-old was sitting in his living room eating ice cream and watching football when former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger entered his apartment thinking it was her own. She claimed she believed he was a burglar so she shot and killed him. Guyger was later convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

"Botham Jean is my son," his mother says in the video. "He is an active child. He is the light in any dark room." Then, his sister adds, "Botham is my little brother. He is the kindest, sweetest person you could ever know. He is funny. If my mom and I have a disagreement, we would stop [and say] let's call Botham. Let's see what he says."

His mother shares that Botham was a lover of people but was "particular of the company he kept" so she never thought he would be "in harm's way." She added, "The world has lost a great man. He was destined for greatness... What I hope to see happen is that our black boys are not seen as a threat." The family doesn't want to see what happened to Botham occur again. Watch the full clip below.