GameStop is continuing to try to stay open, while non-essential businesses are being told to close their doors. In Boston, employees were told to wrap their hands in plastic bags in order to remain open.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Boston Globe reporter Katie Johnston broke the story. She detailed how a store manager explained the process to employees:

“Workers have been told to wrap a plastic bag around one hand to protect it from exposure to the virus, open the door a crack, and take the customer’s credit card, the manager said. Employees are then to run the card with a hand still encased in the bag, flip the bag inside out, leaving the card inside, put the purchase in the bag, and hand it back through the door.”

On a national level, GameStop's fight to be considered an "essential business" has been met with backlash. The company eventually said it would close it doors on March 22.

"We have been steadfast in our adherence to CDC-guided safety and local government orders for retailers in each of our communities. As millions of Americans look to GameStop to adjust to their new normal of increased time at home, for work, learning and play, we have implemented practices to help ensure the safety and health of our employees, customers and partners," George Sherman, chief executive officer of GameStop, said in the press release.

"We believe it is prudent to institute further safety protocols while meeting this increased demand through curbside pick-up. As such, stores that remain in operation will provide only pick-up at the door or delivery to home activities to further protect our employees and customers.”

