As per The Boston Globe, Tacko Fall, the 7'6" behemoth who shot 74 percent from the field during his college career at UCF, has agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with the Celtics - the team he represented in this year's Summer League showcase. The would-be NBA rookie has essentially signed on to compete for a spot in training camp, lasting no longer than 10-days. If he manages to convince Danny Ainge of his worth, an Entry-Level contract will be drafted leading up to next season.

Tacko Fall was among a grouping of first-year hopefuls the Celtics locked down to 10-day contracts; the others being Tremont Waters, Max Strus and Javonte Green. The team made the announcement this Thursday upon their official website. Fall went viral when paired up with another Summer League hopeful Carsen Edwards in the following image post courtesy of Bleacher Report (snapped by Ethan Miller).

Danny Ainge, the Boston Celtic's President of Basketball Operations is quoted as finding Tacko Ball's play on and off the ball, very enjoyable, if not humorous to watch.

“Some of the plays he makes are hilarious because you just don’t see them. Guards get in a bind and they just throw the ball up in the air, then Tacko grabs them and makes tip-toe dunks from under the basket, Ainge explained. "It’s just like a senior in high school playing against fourth-graders sometimes out there.”

The NBA needs another 7th footer to compensate for the years Yao Ming lost to injury. And while this genie in a bottle stands before me, I'd also like to wish Michael Porter Jr. a speedy recovery and Bol Bol a windfall of good fortune entering his rookie campaign. Professional sports, like anything else, are nothing without a narrative push. Without it, the box score reads like an algebraic riddle, and you wouldn't want that for your spare time, now, would you?

