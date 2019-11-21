The Boston Celtics officially introduced their 2019-20 City Edition uniforms on Thursday, revealing that the new jerseys aren't actually as horrid as originally believed. Celtics center Enes Kanter had twitter in a frenzy a few weeks ago when he leaked an image of what appeared to be a teal-based alternate uniform.

As it turns out, Kanter must have been using a potato to take that photo because the C's City Edition uniforms are very much green and gold.

The overall color scheme isn't terrible but that font is definitely questionable and fans were quick to point out that "BOSTON" across the chest looks more like "BOSCON." Other than that though, it seems like Celtics fans were just relieved that the jerseys aren't the ones originally leaked by Kanter. And it won't matter what jerseys they're wearing as long as they continue to thrive on the court. Boston currently boasts an 11-3 record which is tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for best in the East.

The team will be wearing their new digs for select games throughout the season, starting with next Wednesday's home game against Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. As always, #NBATwitter had plenty to say about the new unis. Check out some of the reactions below.