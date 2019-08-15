mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bossman JD Got A Range Like "Curry" On Brand New Banger

Aron A.
August 14, 2019 20:57
180 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Curry
Bossman JD

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bossman JD is back with some new heat.


Bossman JD has been at it for a hot minute. He's yet to have a major breakout moment but it doesn't even seem like he needs to since he's getting the support of the streets. He first came on our radars with 2017's All Worth it 2.5. Since then, he's continued to drop more music including two new projects, Fox World and most recently, No Handouts. Now, he channels Golden State Warriors' #30 on his latest banger.

Bossman JD is back with a new track titled, "Curry" in reference to one of the NBA's best shooters, Steph Curry. His latest record is a trunk-rattling banger that finds Bossman JD flexing heavy. Needless to say, Bossman JD has another banger on his hands. Keep your eyes peeled for more music from him.

Quotable Lyrics
In the dark, diamonds on daylight
N***as tryna play it cool on the safe side
F*ck a thot hoe on iDrive
Ride with a tool when I slide

Bossman JD
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  180
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bossman JD new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bossman JD Got A Range Like "Curry" On Brand New Banger
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject