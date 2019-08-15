Bossman JD Got A Range Like "Curry" On Brand New Banger

Bossman JD has been at it for a hot minute. He's yet to have a major breakout moment but it doesn't even seem like he needs to since he's getting the support of the streets. He first came on our radars with 2017's All Worth it 2.5. Since then, he's continued to drop more music including two new projects, Fox World and most recently, No Handouts. Now, he channels Golden State Warriors' #30 on his latest banger.

Bossman JD is back with a new track titled, "Curry" in reference to one of the NBA's best shooters, Steph Curry. His latest record is a trunk-rattling banger that finds Bossman JD flexing heavy. Needless to say, Bossman JD has another banger on his hands. Keep your eyes peeled for more music from him.

Quotable Lyrics

In the dark, diamonds on daylight

N***as tryna play it cool on the safe side

F*ck a thot hoe on iDrive

Ride with a tool when I slide