Bossman JD Drops Off His Latest Track "Ride The Wave"

Bossman JD has been slowly climbing the ranks in the rap game. Over the last few years, he's made serious waves in the rap game with the release of his 2017 "Mask Off" freestyle as well as mixtapes such as All Worth It mixtape series and February's No Handouts. Without any real major co-sign, he's continued to prove that he's a force to be reckoned with.

The rapper recently slid through with his final offering of the year. The rapper's new single, "Ride The Wave" arrived this week and continues to showcase his strengths as a rapper. He details the pain and struggles over a guitar-based production while his flow bounces off of the drums.

Check out Bossman JD's new single below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from him.

Quotable Lyrics

Had to get it on my own, ain't doin' shit for the free

Everybody changin' sides if you don't give 'em what they need

Put that pressure on 'em, we gon' make it hard to sleep

Dressed in all black, my n***as ready to creep