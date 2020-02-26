Bossman JD Comes Through With His Latest Track "Fanned Out Freestyle"

Bossman JD has been one artist on the rise this year. The rapper's been making serious waves over the years and it feels like he's inching closer and closer to really having his breakout moment soon. He's continued to flood the streets with music over the years while teasing new music regularly on social media. This week, the rapper unleashed a brand new freestyle called, "Fanned Out." Over a bouncy instrumental, the rapper glides over the production with a breezy flow as he delivers swag and grimey bars at the same time. ".45 gon' bust the top/ They got a lemon squeeze/ Sippin' lean and smokin' gas/ Shorty said she can't breathe," he raps on the track.

