mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bossman JD Comes Through With His Latest Track "Fanned Out Freestyle"

Aron A.
February 25, 2020 21:03
51 Views
01
1
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Fanned Out Freestyle
Bossman JD

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

New music from Bossman JD.


Bossman JD has been one artist on the rise this year. The rapper's been making serious waves over the years and it feels like he's inching closer and closer to really having his breakout moment soon. He's continued to flood the streets with music over the years while teasing new music regularly on social media. This week, the rapper unleashed a brand new freestyle called, "Fanned Out." Over a bouncy instrumental, the rapper glides over the production with a breezy flow as he delivers swag and grimey bars at the same time. ".45 gon' bust the top/ They got a lemon squeeze/ Sippin' lean and smokin' gas/ Shorty said she can't breathe," he raps on the track.

Peep the track below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section. 

Bossman JD
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  51
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Bossman JD
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bossman JD Comes Through With His Latest Track "Fanned Out Freestyle"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject