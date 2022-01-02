Bossman JD & Jackboy Connect On "Married To The Game"

Over the past few years, Bossman JD has been rumbling through the Florida scene and it seems like 2022 might finally serve as his breakout year. From projects like the All Worth It series to his recently released joint effort with Project Youngin, Florida Boyz, Bossman JD is shaping up to finally break the doors down.

This week, Bossman JD set the tone for the year to come with a brand new collaboration alongside a fellow Florida boy, Jackboy. The two rappers joined forces on "Married To The Game." Laced with eerie production, Bossman JD and Jackboy bring it back to their stomping grounds in Florida with vivid portrayals of their respective neighborhoods.

Quotable Lyrics

Palm Angels, trappin' in this shit, I'm drippin' now

308, trappin' out this bitch, send 'em to the sky

I just want a bankroll, give me a bankroll

I thought it was all love, what the fuck you hate for

