Boss Top Unveils New Mixtape "At Yo Neck II" Ft. King Von & More

Boss Top is coming for everyone's neck, again. The bubbling Chicago rapper emerged on Friday with the release of his long-awaited project, At Yo Neck II -- his first official project in two years. The 14-song offering, released via Get Back Gang, boasts a handful of appearances from close collaborators. A posthumous verse from King Von appears on "Shameless," while Doodie Lo, Fredo Bang, Lil GotIt, Munna Duke, and Lil Harold also make appearances.

Boss Top's At Yo Neck II comes nearly two years after his last project, Boss Baby. However, he's dished out tons of music this year, including his collaboration with YNW Bortlen, "Talkin Bout."

Check out the latest project from Boss Top below and sound off with your thoughts on At Yo Neck II in the comments.